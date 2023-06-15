Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston's Inaugural Club Night 2023: Watch live on June 20

The evening includes awards, musical performances, visual and performing arts, and a celebration of members, staff, and graduating seniors

By Staff Reports

Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston’s Inaugural Club Night 2023 will convene our communities across Boston and Chelsea and showcase our talented youth as the organization marks 130 years of impact.

The evening includes awards, musical performances, visual and performing arts, and a celebration of members, staff, and graduating seniors.

The event is being held at Fenway Park on Tuesday, June 20, at 7 p.m. You can watch a livestream of the awards portion of the program right here.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us