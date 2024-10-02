BPS educators fined over misuse of ‘Hamilton' tickets

An ethics violation over "Hamilton" tickets? That's what two Boston Public Schools educators are facing.

The Massachusetts State Ethics Comission says a former principal and current assistant principal at the K-8 Maurice J. Tobin School in Roxbury violated conflict of interest laws.

Natasha Halfkenny and Coreen Miranda were each fined $4,000. Back in 2023, they snagged tickets to see the Broadway in Boston production of "Hamilton." The Tobin School had been given 12 donated tickets, and Miranda took a chaperone ticket and two tickets for her sons. At some point, Halfkenny allocated a ticket to her son as well.

None of them attended the Tobin School.

Halfkenny worked as the principal at the Tobin School but is no longer working there. Miranda still serves as an assistant principal at the school.

“By choosing to allocate three of the donated Hamilton tickets to their own sons who were not Tobin School or BPS students, Halfkenny and Miranda denied three Tobin School students of the opportunity to attend the show and violated the conflict of interest law,” David A. Wilson, the ethics commission’s executive director, said in a statement released to The Boston Globe.. “This case is a reminder that public employees must not use their official positions to get themselves or others special, valuable privileges to which they are not entitled, and that there are legal consequences for doing so.”

Boston Public Schools did not respond to a request for comment from the Globe.