New England Patriots

Brady’s Bucs Deal Official

By Jake Levin

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) gestures after a fourth down in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3 to win an NFL record-tying sixth championship. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

" data-ellipsis="false">

Tom Brady's 21st NFL season will officially take place outside of New England.

The 42-year-old quarterback signed his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, bringing an end to his career with the Patriots.

Tampa Bay finished 7-9 last season, missing the postseason for the 12th year in a row. Only the Cleveland Browns have a longer active drought at 17 seasons.

It's been even longer since the Bucs won a playoff game -- Tampa's last postseason win was Super Bowl XXXVII after the 2002 season, or one year after Brady won his first championship with the Patriots.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 9 mins ago

Mayor Walsh Expected to Address Coronavirus Outbreak

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Bridgewater State to Delay, Not Cancel, Commencement

The Bucs have been among the more irrelevant franchises in the NFL throughout their history, but especially over the last dozen years or so. Tampa Bay hasn't hosted a Sunday Night Football game, part of the NFL's marquee broadcast package, since 2008, and the team has made only one appearance on the program as a visitor since.

Safe to say that'll be changing in 2020, when the Brady-led Bucs will host the Drew Brees-led Saints, Aaron Rodgers-led Packers, Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs and Matt Ryan-led Falcons in a rematch of Super Bowl LI. Tampa Bay also plays at New Orleans and Atlanta in the NFC South and will also play on the road in Las Vegas in the Raiders' first season in Sin City.

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsTom BradyTampa Bay Buccaneers
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us