Brady’s Bucs Deal Official

Tom Brady's 21st NFL season will officially take place outside of New England.

The 42-year-old quarterback signed his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, bringing an end to his career with the Patriots.

Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer! — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

Tampa Bay finished 7-9 last season, missing the postseason for the 12th year in a row. Only the Cleveland Browns have a longer active drought at 17 seasons.

It's been even longer since the Bucs won a playoff game -- Tampa's last postseason win was Super Bowl XXXVII after the 2002 season, or one year after Brady won his first championship with the Patriots.

The Bucs have been among the more irrelevant franchises in the NFL throughout their history, but especially over the last dozen years or so. Tampa Bay hasn't hosted a Sunday Night Football game, part of the NFL's marquee broadcast package, since 2008, and the team has made only one appearance on the program as a visitor since.

Safe to say that'll be changing in 2020, when the Brady-led Bucs will host the Drew Brees-led Saints, Aaron Rodgers-led Packers, Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs and Matt Ryan-led Falcons in a rematch of Super Bowl LI. Tampa Bay also plays at New Orleans and Atlanta in the NFC South and will also play on the road in Las Vegas in the Raiders' first season in Sin City.