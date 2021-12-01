Braintree Police Justified in Shooting Death of Armed Man, DA Says

Police in Massachusetts were justified when they fatally shot an armed man who wounded two officers and killed a police dog in an exchange of gunfire last June, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Braintree police investigating a domestic violence case at an apartment complex on June 4 killed Andrew Homen, 34, of Brockton, after he fled into the nearby woods, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement.

"I am satisfied that Braintree Police were justified in their use of force when Andrew Homen began firing at them, wounding two and killing their search dog," Morrissey said.

Homen, who had two guns, posed a threat to the officers and others, including students at a nearby middle school, the district attorney said.

He "was armed, and was actively resisting arrest, failed to follow instructions to disarm himself or show his hands when requested to, was attempting to evade arrest by flight into the adjacent wooded area, and discharged his weapon at the police and K-9 Kitt," Morrissey said in his report to Braintree Chief Mark Dubois.

Three officers fired at Homen, including the two officers who were injured.

An autopsy determined that Homen had 19 bullet entrance and exit wounds, Morrissey's report said.