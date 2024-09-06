Braintree

Police investigating stabbing at hotel in Braintree

The incident remains under investigation

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

Police are investigating a stabbing at a hotel in Braintree, Massachusetts, Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to Sonesta Suites on Wood Road shortly before 9 p.m., according to Braintree police, who said the victims or suspects weren't at the hotel when they arrived.

Officers did find evidence "consistent" with an injury, police said, and a potential stabbing victim was later found at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

