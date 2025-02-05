Braintree teen sought 2 months after disappearance

Advocates are asking for the public's help to find a missing Massachusetts teenager last seen in November.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says 15-year-old David Joseph Tibets of Braintree has been missing since Nov. 29.

The organization says Tibets is about 6 feet tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and shaved light brown hair.

NCMEC shared photos of Tibets Tuesday, asking for assistance finding him.

It is believed to be likely that Tibets has stayed in the area or traveled to surrounding cities, NCMEC said.

Anyone with information is asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Braintree Police Department at 781-843-1212.