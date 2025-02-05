Braintree

Braintree teen sought 2 months after disappearance

David Joseph Tibets, 15, of Braintree, Massachusetts, has been missing since Nov. 29, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Advocates are asking for the public's help to find a missing Massachusetts teenager last seen in November.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says 15-year-old David Joseph Tibets of Braintree has been missing since Nov. 29.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The organization says Tibets is about 6 feet tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and shaved light brown hair.

NCMEC shared photos of Tibets Tuesday, asking for assistance finding him.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

It is believed to be likely that Tibets has stayed in the area or traveled to surrounding cities, NCMEC said.

Anyone with information is asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Braintree Police Department at 781-843-1212.

This article tagged under:

BraintreeMassachusettsmissing person
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us