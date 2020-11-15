Wrong-Way Drunken Driver Hurts Highway Worker in Braintree Crash, Police Say

A man crashed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser and a highway worker's truck while driving drunk and in the wrong late early Sunday morning, leaving the worker injured, officials said.

The incident happened after 5 a.m. near a road construction site on Route 3 in Braintree, Massachusetts State Police said. A Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into the cruiser and the flatbed truck.

The trooper inside the police vehicle was unharmed, but a 53-year-old Stoughton man employed by a road contractor was hurt in the crash with the truck, police said. He was taken to South Shore Hospital with minor injuries.

Christopher Fay, a 24-year-old from Abington, was found to have been driving drunk, according to police. Fay was taken to South Shore Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was expected to be released later Sunday.

Fay faces multiple charges, including operating under the influence, negligent operation, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and a wrong way violation, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if Fay has an attorney who could speak to the charges.