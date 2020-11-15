Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Wrong-Way Drunken Driver Hurts Highway Worker in Braintree Crash, Police Say

A 24-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly driving in the wrong lane while under the influence

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Getty Images (File)

A man crashed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser and a highway worker's truck while driving drunk and in the wrong late early Sunday morning, leaving the worker injured, officials said.

The incident happened after 5 a.m. near a road construction site on Route 3 in Braintree, Massachusetts State Police said. A Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into the cruiser and the flatbed truck.

The trooper inside the police vehicle was unharmed, but a 53-year-old Stoughton man employed by a road contractor was hurt in the crash with the truck, police said. He was taken to South Shore Hospital with minor injuries.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 31 mins ago

1 Dead, 4 Hurt When Speeding Car Hits SUV in Rhode Island

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Massachusetts Coronavirus Tracker: See Maps and Charts With the Latest Data

Christopher Fay, a 24-year-old from Abington, was found to have been driving drunk, according to police. Fay was taken to South Shore Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was expected to be released later Sunday. 

Fay faces multiple charges, including operating under the influence, negligent operation, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and a wrong way violation, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if Fay has an attorney who could speak to the charges. 

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMassachusetts State PoliceBraintreechristopher faywrong way driver
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us