Brasserie in Boston's South End Is Closing; Takeout Cafe to Remain in Operation

A French restaurant in the South End of Boston is shutting down, though part of its business will remain open.

According to a note within the OpenTable page for the dining spot, Brasserie in the SoWa area closes today, with the post saying the following:

It's been a tough two years for so many. With great sadness, we inform you of our indefinite closing for evening service beginning today, Wednesday, August 31st. Our take-out cafe will remain open Monday-Friday from 8 AM - 3 PM. We appreciate your support in this last year. Many operational issues have made it difficult for us to continue service at the high level so many expect when entertaining family, friends, and colleagues. Thank you for your support! Jeff and team

Jeffrey Gates, who is a former partner of The Aquitaine Group, first opened Brasserie in May of 2021, with the restaurant taking over the former Gaslight Brasserie du Coin space on Harrison Avenue.

The address for Brasserie is 560 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA, 02118. Its website can be found at https://www.brasserieboston.com/