Bravo star, Giggly Squad podcaster announced as latest Dunkin' spokesperson

Bravo star and "Giggly Squad" podcaster Paige DeSorbo was announced Thursday as the latest celebrity Dunkin' spokesperson.

DeSorbo, star of Bravo's "Summer House," is teaming up with the Massachusetts-based coffee chain to highlight its Refreshers line-up of drinks, including a new Dunkin' Pink Spritz Refresher. A new ad that dropped Thursday shows her starting her day in bed before a sip of Pink Spritz gets her moving.

"One Pink Spritz, and now we’re booked and busy,” she jokes in the spot. “Anyone who follows me knows I’m usually horizontal until noon, but somehow this drink has me fully styled and running errands. It’s giving motivation.”

The Pink Spritz is the latest in Dunkin's line of Refreshers, including Strawberry Dragonfruit, Mango Pineapple and Tropical Guava. Mediums are being sold for $3 all summer long.

Dunkin' also announced it is adding a new Orange N' Vanilla Specialty Donut to its summer lineup, to go along with its other seasonal menu items announced earlier this month, including the Iced Strawberry Lemon Loaf and Pistachio Signature Latte.

