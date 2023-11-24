Brawl breaks out at Kowloon Restaurant on Thanksgiving eve: ‘Unacceptable and disgusting'

Police in Saugus, Massachusetts, are investigating after a fight broke out on Thanksgiving eve at Kowloon Restaurant.

Saugus police confirmed Friday that there was an altercation involving several people at the iconic restaurant around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Six officers who were already working at the restaurant as part of a detail were able to deescalate the situation, police said.

State troopers arrived on scene shortly after but Saugus police had already broken up the fight. State police did remain on scene to help disperse the crowd, as restaurant management decided to close the bar and restaurant early because of the melee.

“The Kowloon is a family friendly restaurant, unfortunately a few unruly patrons ruined a nice evening for many others," Chief Michael Ricciardelli said in a statement. "A disturbance such as this on Thanksgiving Eve is unacceptable and disgusting.”

No arrests were made, police said, but several young men who were involved in the dispute were detained and questioned by police.

The focus at the time was to provide medical treatment to those who needed it, according to police. There was no word on how many people were injured.

Video shared on social media showed a truly chaotic scene, with people throwing punches and bloodied faces.

Police are still speaking with witnesses, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Saugus Police Department.

While no arrests have been made, police said Friday an investigation is ongoing and charges may be forthcoming, nothing that one person used a glass bottle in the fight -- which is a felony.