Brawl Follows High School Football Game in Boston's South End

A large fight broke out after a high school football game in Boston Friday, spilling into the streets of the South End.

Dozens of officers with the Boston Police Department responded to the fight at Carter Park. They could be seen forming lines, blocking the streets surrounding the park.

Video shared by witnesses shows teenagers in the street, with some being handcuffed and detained against parked vehicles and on the ground.

Police said multiple arrests were made.

No further information was immediately available.