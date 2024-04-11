Brazen theft at Newbury Street boutique caught on camera

A Boston store owner is beside herself after she says three thieves came into her boutique on Newbury Street and stole handfuls of clothing.

Cheng Ma, who owns Miss Mia Boutique, says her employee was also threatened with pepper spray.

It was a theft so brazen a man's face was captured right in front of a surveillance camera.

About $1,600 worth of merchandise stuffed into bags by two men as a third woman distracts the teenage employee working there.

"She’s 19 years old, she was really scared," Ma explained.

“They took a lot of stuff like piles from here, all the jeans, everything, just stuffing the bags.”

Ma said when her store associate realized what was going on, she was threatened.

"She was asking her like hey, did you take some stuff from us? And I think the lady was like if you follow me, I’m going to pepper spray you.”

A few doors down on Newbury Street, the owners of a candle shop say the situation is disheartening.

“We’re the ones that are putting in all the effort and working 12, 14, 16 hours a day. It’s like our passion. And for someone come in and to brazenly just take it, it’s kind of disgusting," Christopher Swank, co-owner Sniffs of Adventure said.

They've had similar issues at their business.

“Always, always. They’ll be a big empty bag. And it’s like a dead giveaway.”

Back at the Miss Mia Boutique, the store's safety is now front of mind.

“I’m just hoping that this area is a little more safer for the small business.”

Boston police say they did canvass the area for the suspects, but couldn't find them. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators.