Break-in suspect found shot in Roxbury

A person found shot when police responded to a break-in in the city's Roxbury neighborhood Sunday was later determined to be a suspect in that case, according to police.

Officers responded to a some on Dabney Street for a reported break-in around 10 p.m. Sunday. They came across two people wearing masks and holding a black duffle bag several buildings down. When officers approached, the two people took off on foot, but were eventually captured.

Meanwhile officers checking the area found a person with a gunshot wound on a nearby staircase. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators then spoke to the break-in victim, who gave officers Ring camera surveillance showing three people kicking in her front door and busting into the home.

The three people in the video were later identified as the shooting victim and the two others officers encountered down the street. Two of them, identified as Daquan Flowers, 24, of Boston, Don’Quell Mayes, 23, of Stoughton, were arrested and charged with breaking and entering. The shooting victim, who was not publicly identified but also described as a suspect, was held by officers at the hospital.

Police did not say who was suspected in the shooting. They noted that they found a Glock magazine capable of holding 30 rounds in front of the building where the break-in occurred.