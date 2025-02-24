Boston

Break-in suspect found shot in Roxbury

Two people were arrested on breaking and entering charges while the third suspect, who was found with a gunshot wound, was held by officers at the hospital

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A person found shot when police responded to a break-in in the city's Roxbury neighborhood Sunday was later determined to be a suspect in that case, according to police.

Officers responded to a some on Dabney Street for a reported break-in around 10 p.m. Sunday. They came across two people wearing masks and holding a black duffle bag several buildings down. When officers approached, the two people took off on foot, but were eventually captured.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Meanwhile officers checking the area found a person with a gunshot wound on a nearby staircase. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators then spoke to the break-in victim, who gave officers Ring camera surveillance showing three people kicking in her front door and busting into the home.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The three people in the video were later identified as the shooting victim and the two others officers encountered down the street. Two of them, identified as Daquan Flowers, 24, of Boston, Don’Quell Mayes, 23, of Stoughton, were arrested and charged with breaking and entering. The shooting victim, who was not publicly identified but also described as a suspect, was held by officers at the hospital.

Police did not say who was suspected in the shooting. They noted that they found a Glock magazine capable of holding 30 rounds in front of the building where the break-in occurred.

More Boston news

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

Iconic rap group Wu-Tang Clan reveals final North American tour, with Boston stop

Boston 2 hours ago

Investigation finds ‘serious problems' in how Boston administered 2024 election

This article tagged under:

Boston
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us