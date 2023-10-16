‘Breaking Bad' in the Seaport? Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul mix up cocktails at Grace by Nia

Looks like Seaport's Grace by Nia is the place to be for celebrity sightings!
Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul mixed up cocktails and talked with guests at the neighborhood hot spot on Sunday night for a surprise pop-up appearance for their mezcal brand Dos Hombres.
