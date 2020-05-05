Local

Brewpub Battle Continues: Sunday River Brewing Company Plans to Open Tuesday

By Staff and wire reports

Despite having his restaurant license pulled for violating Gov. Janet Mills' coronavirus stay-at-home order, the owner of a Maine brewpub said he's planning to reopen Tuesday.

Rick Savage said he’s reopening his Sunday River Brewing Co. in defiance of the governor’s orders, and he continued to criticize Mills for not acting fast enough to reopen the state’s economy.

“They don’t understand. They think they can take their time and figure things out. Businesses aren’t going to last,” he said.

Savage opened his restaurant for dine-in customers on Friday and then closed over the weekend after health and liquor inspectors revoked his licenses. He said he’s reopening after determining that his beer-making license wouldn’t be imperiled.

Under Phase 1 of the governor's reopening plan, health care from Maine-licensed providers, personal services like barbershops and hair salons, drive-in services and outdoor recreation are some of the businesses that are able to reopen beginning Friday as long as they meet state-mandated safety precautions.

Some Mainers have been frustrated and confused about some of Mills' orders. Last week, more than 300 protesters rallied behind the message that state government should reopen.

News Center Maine contributed to this report.

