Lynn

Family asks community to join search for missing 17-year-old Lynn boy

Brian Lopez, 17, has been missing since Friday, July 26

By Staff Reports

The family of Brian Lopez, the 17-year-old Lynn, Massachusetts, boy who was last seen last week, is asking the community to join their search for the missing teen.

The search will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Lynn Special Needs Camp on Pennybrook Road.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Lopez is a rising senior at Lynn Classical High School but hasn't been heard from since Friday morning.

He was last seen on surveillance video leaving his Warren Place home wearing a hoodie and a backpack. His phone was found miles away from his home.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

So far, police have focused their investigation on the Lynn Woods Reservation, one of his favorite spots.

More Lynn news

Lynn Jul 23

Man arrested in deadly Market Basket parking lot shooting in Lynn

Lynn Jul 19

6 charged with murder in Lynn shooting that killed 2 and hurt 5 last year

This article tagged under:

Lynn
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us