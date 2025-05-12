Brian Shortsleeve launches campaign for Mass. governor, touting MBTA experience

A Massachusetts business man and Marine Corps veteran who worked under Gov. Charlie Baker on the MBTA has launched a Republican campaign for governor.

Brian Shortsleeve has entered the race for Massachusetts governor with a campaign video online touting his experience with the MBTA and attacking Gov. Healey on a number of issues.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Shortsleeve worked as Chief Administrator for the MBTA from 2015 until 2017. In his launch video, he said he worked to balance the budget and modernize the system.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He was appointed to the MBTA's Fiscal and Management Control Board in 2017 — a board that was replaced in 2021 by the MBTA Board of Directors.

The Massachusetts native criticized the Healey Administration's handling of the state budget and migrant crisis, while raising concerns about the cost of living and of doing business in the Bay State.

"I’m running for Governor because Massachusetts is badly off course,” Shortsleeve wrote in his announcment. “Under Maura Healey, we’ve seen reckless spending, skyrocketing living costs, and a government that puts special interests and illegal migrants ahead of working families. Small businesses are closing. Families are leaving. It’s time for no-nonsense leadership to get us back on track.”

Shortsleeve joins Mike Kennealy as another Republican and former Baker staffer looking to unseat Healey in the 2026 gubernatorial election.