Brian Walshe's lawyers try to suppress explosive Google search evidence

Brian Walshe was in court this week for back-to-back hearings, where, for the first time, investigators spoke about their probe into the disappearance of his wife Ana back in early 2023.

The hearings on Monday and Tuesday — which featured testimony from several investigators who also appeared in the Karen Read case — could have major implications for the case, NBC10 Boston chief legal analyst Michael Coyne said. The defense is trying to exclude graphic Google searches centered around the disposal of a dead body that Walshe allegedly made on his child's iPad the morning of Ana's disappearance.

During cross-examination of the witnesses, defense attorney Larry Tipton grilled investigators on their search process and called into question their transparency in obtaining consent from Walshe to search his devices.

The investigators shared how the case evolved from a missing persons case into a now-infamous homicide investigation, including what evidence they uncovered that led them to charge Brian Walshe.

Defense attorneys for Brian Walshe are looking into how embattled Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor investigated the death of Ana Walshe.

The evidentiary hearings included testimony from officers with Cohasset police, as well as three members of the Massachusetts State Police. who testified in Karen Read's trial: Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik and troopers Connor Keefe and Nicholas Guarino.

Bukhenik spoke about his role in the Walshe investigation — since-fired state Trooper Michael Proctor, who reported to Bukhenik, was also involved in the early days of the Walshe investigation, as both happened in Norfolk County.

Coyne said a lot is at stake in this case.

"The question now that the court has to deal with is how professional was their investigation?" he said. "And more importantly, with respect to the searches that were conducted that yielded significant evidence on behalf of the commonwealth, whether that stuff was all done in accordance with the law."

Tipton was pushing to argue that law enforcement may have gone beyond the scope of their consent in obtaining the alleged Google searches Walshe allegedly made.

"If that evidence is all thrown out, this could be incredibly problematic for the commonwealth," Coyne said, agreeing that the Read case has "re-educated" defense attorneys on how far they can press into their cases, including whether law enforcement acted above board.

"Make sure that there aren't avenues that you might be able to provide to a jury that has some level of distrust of law enforcement to sort of lean your way and hopefully encourage that reasonable doubt that the law requires," Coyne said. "If there's reasonable doubt, then the jury has to acquit the defendant."

A previous hearing, in January, focused in large part on fired Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, who led the investigation in the Walshe case as well as the Karen Read murder case.

Jury selection for the trial is due to begin in October. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 18.

According to court filings, hundreds of pages of notes and over 2,500 images from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office are now in possession of Walshe's defense attorneys. Many of the records given to the defense team involve Proctor, whose testimony at Read's first trial — which ended with a hung jury — raised serious questions about police integrity.

The list of records given to Walshe's attorney's include notes taken by Proctor from when he was a lead investigator on the Cohasset case.

Ana Walshe was reported missing in January of 2023, and a few weeks later, her husband Brian Walshe was arrested on charges including murder, misleading an investigation and improperly moving a human body. He is now being held without bail.

Besides Read's, the Walshe case is one of the most high-profile murder cases in the area in recent years. Ana Walshe was first reported missing just a few days into 2023, and as the search for her grew more desperate, her husband Brian began facing charges. He was first charged with misleading police, and eventually murder. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The 39-year-old mom of three's body was never recovered. Prosecutors alleged that Brian killed her in their Cohasset home early New Year's Day, dismembered her body and discarded it into the trash.

Prosecutors will likely need to lean on digital evidence — including DNA lab testing and internet searches — to try and secure a conviction from a jury, since Ana's body was never found, criminal justice experts have told NBC10 Boston.

During the search for Ana, law enforcement eventually found in a dumpster near Brian's mother's house pieces of clothes and jewelry that Brian Walshe said she was wearing when she left their house early New Year's Day, along with a hacksaw that had a bone fragment in, prosecutors have said.