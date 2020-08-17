Bricks Thrown Through Beacon Hill Windows Displaying BLM Signs, Police Say

Two homes displaying "Black Lives Matter" signs had bricks thrown through their windows over the weekend in Boston's Beacon Hill neighborhood, police said Monday.

Officers responded to a home on Garden Street just before 10 a.m. Saturday for the report of vandalism, police said.

A person at the home told police they had heard a disturbance at about 10 p.m. the night before but didn't hear the glass break. It was Saturday morning when they told police they noticed the broken window, which displayed a "Black Lives Matter" sign.

About an hour later, police said they responded to nearby Myrtle Street, where a brick had also been throw into a window. That home also had a Black Lives Matter sign on display, police said.

It's unclear if the two incidents are related, but police are investigating.

So far, no arrests have been made.