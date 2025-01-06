2 people seriously injured after car strikes tree head-on in Bridgewater

Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving a tree Sunday morning in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, temporarily closing the roadway.

Bridgewater police say they responded along with the fire department to multiple reports of a single-vehicle crash near the area of 357 Pine Street around 7:20 a.m. and found a severely damaged Chevrolet Cruze with two seriously injured people inside.

Debris was blocking the roadway, and Pine Street was closed, police said.

The male driver was taken to Boston Medical Center with injuries that are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening, according to police. The female passenger was first taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and then later transferred to Boston Medical Center; her injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Their names have not been released at this time.

A preliminary investigation shows the Cruze veered off the roadway and struck a tree head-on. Police haven't said what caused the vehicle to exit the road.

An investigation is ongoing.