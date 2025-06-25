Bridgewater

Pedestrian seriously hurt by car crash in Bridgewater, officials say

The driver stayed at the scene, and Bridgewater police were investigating what happened.

By Asher Klein

A MedFlight helicopter taking an pedestrian injured in a crash in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, to a hospital on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
A pedestrian was hit and seriously hurt by a vehicle in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The pedestrian, identified only as an adult, was in the intersection at Central Square when they were hit by the vehicle just before 8 a.m., according to Brigewater police and fire officials.

The person had a head injury and was taken to a nearby church, where a medical helicopter rushed them to Rhode Island Hospital, officials said.

The driver stayed at the scene, and Bridgewater police were investigating what happened. Officials didn't say they if charges were expected to be brought — they noted that it wasn't yet clear if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when they were hit.

