Anonymous threat, later found not credible, locks down Bridgewater school

A Massachusetts high school was locked down, then dismissed early on Thursday, over an anonymous threat made to a student's parent that was later determined not credible, police said.

Investigators were working to identify the person who made the call, reported about noon and which resulted in a shelter-in-place order at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School, Bridgewater police said.

The incident began when the parent went to the high school and said they received a call from an unknown source involving a threat about their child involving a weapon, according to police. School officials locked the school down and called police, who investigated.

Multiple searches of the building turned up no weapons, and the shelter-in-place order was lifted about 1:45 p.m., police said.

No charges were filed as of mid-afternoon, when the police investigation remained ongoing.

The incident comes days after Raynham police investigated a report from a concerned parent about a possible threat to Raynham Middle School in a student Snapchat group, which was later found not credible. It wasn't immediately clear if the two incidents were connected.