Bridgewater

Man charged over neo-Nazi stickers found at Bridgewater State University

Surveillance footage shows a person giving a Nazi salute after putting up one of the stickers at Bridgewater State University, prosecutors say

By Asher Klein

A file image of a sign at Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston

A man is accused of putting up neo-Nazi stickers at a Massachusetts university parking lot this month, prosecutors said Monday, after he appeared in court.

Michael Beaudry, a 32-year-old from Bridgewater, was identified as a man seen on surveillance footage putting up several propaganda stickers on two locations at Bridgewater State University on the morning of Saturday, March 1, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. The footage shows the person giving a Nazi salute after putting up one of the stickers.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Beadury pleaded not guilty to charges of vandalizing and tagging property during a court hearing in Brockton District Court Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

The stickers were reported last Monday after being found on or near a bus stop on Railroad Drive and other places nearby, including a parking lot on Spring Street, prosecutors said. State, local and university police began looking into who put them there.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

A review of surveillance cameras showed a person in a white pickup truck get out about 7:36 a.m. on March 1 and put stickers on a bus stop, then take a picture with his cellphone. That footage also captured the Nazi salute, according to prosecutors.

After five antisemitic incidents at New England K-12 schools this week, ahead of Hanukkah, the Anti-Defamation League New England is calling the situation alarming.  Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

After Beaudry was identified as the driver of the truck, investigators obtained a search warrant for his truck, where, on Friday, they found white nationalist and antisemitic stickers, prosecutors said. They allegedly also found more Neo-Nazi and white nationalist stickers on him, as well as a Hitler Youth knife that had a swastika on its handle, and he was allegedly wearing the same distinctive cap, jacket and boots as seen in the surveillance footage.

Beaudry was held on $2,500 bail and ordered to, upon release, surrender all firearms, wear a GPS bracelet and have no contact with Bridgewater State University. He's due back in court April 1.

More Bridgewater news

East Bridgewater Mar 4

Registered sex offender accused of filming showering woman at Mass. YMCA

Consumer Feb 14

Card skimmers found at several Mass. supermarkets

Crime and Courts Jan 16

Man accused of sending sexually explicit Snapchat messages to 14-year-old

This article tagged under:

Bridgewaterantisemitism
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us