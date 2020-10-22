Brief Power Outage Leaves Nearly 1,000 Boston Residents Without Power

Nearly one thousand Boston residents were without power late Thursday night during a brief power outage.
The Boston Police Department said it was aware of a power outage in the city's Back Bay neighborhood around 10:30 p.m.
Eversource was aware of the situation and responding, Boston police said.
The power company's outage map showed at least 937 people were in the dark at one point.
Eversource said power was restored just before 11 p.m.
Northeastern University's Boston campus was experiencing a power outage around 10:20 p.m., according to campus police.
Power was restored to the campus just before 11:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the NU Police Department.
During the outage, a Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokeswoman sent out a driving advisory on Twitter for the Massachusetts Turnpike.
The Prudential Tunnel of Interstate-90 had no lights on east or westbound, Jacquelyn Goddard said around 10:50 p.m. She reported the lights were back on in the area about 20 minutes later.
The issue was at Eversource's substation in the Back Bay, a company spokesperson said. Power crews are still on scene and are looking into a cause for the outage.