Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Eversource

Brief Power Outage Leaves Nearly 1,000 Boston Residents Without Power

The issue was at Eversource's substation in the Back Bay, a company spokesperson said. Power crews are still on scene and are looking into a cause for the outage.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nearly one thousand Boston residents were without power late Thursday night during a brief power outage.

The Boston Police Department said it was aware of a power outage in the city's Back Bay neighborhood around 10:30 p.m.

Eversource was aware of the situation and responding, Boston police said.

The power company's outage map showed at least 937 people were in the dark at one point.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

dorchester 7 mins ago

4 Hurt in Dorchester Shooting, Police Say

Decision 2020 3 hours ago

Threatening Letters Mailed to NH Trump Supporters Under Investigation

Eversource said power was restored just before 11 p.m.

Northeastern University's Boston campus was experiencing a power outage around 10:20 p.m., according to campus police.

Power was restored to the campus just before 11:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the NU Police Department.

During the outage, a Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokeswoman sent out a driving advisory on Twitter for the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The Prudential Tunnel of Interstate-90 had no lights on east or westbound, Jacquelyn Goddard said around 10:50 p.m. She reported the lights were back on in the area about 20 minutes later.

The issue was at Eversource's substation in the Back Bay, a company spokesperson said. Power crews are still on scene and are looking into a cause for the outage.

This article tagged under:

EversourceBOSTONBack Baypower outage
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us