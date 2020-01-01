Brigham and Women’s Hospital Welcomes First Boston Baby Born in 2020

The first Boston baby born in 2020 arrived at Brigham and Women's Hospital right at the stroke of midnight.

Baby Dominick was born at exactly 12a.m. measuring 19 1/2 inches and weighing in at 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

Both baby and mother are resting comfortably, according to a statement from Brigham and Women's Hospital. Dominick joins his 2 1/2 year old sister, who was also born at the same hospital.

The city's hospitals stay in touch to determine which Boston hospital will welcome the first baby of the New Year. This year, Dominick gave Brigham and Women's the honor.