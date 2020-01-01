New Year's Day

Brigham and Women’s Hospital Welcomes First Boston Baby Born in 2020

The first Boston baby born in 2020 arrived at Brigham and Women's Hospital right at the stroke of midnight.

By Lara Salahi

The first baby born in Boston in 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The first Boston baby born in 2020 arrived at Brigham and Women's Hospital right at the stroke of midnight.

Baby Dominick was born at exactly 12a.m. measuring 19 1/2 inches and weighing in at 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

Both baby and mother are resting comfortably, according to a statement from Brigham and Women's Hospital. Dominick joins his 2 1/2 year old sister, who was also born at the same hospital.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

shooting 11 mins ago

Man Shot Dead on New Year’s Eve in Lawrence

Weather forecast 35 mins ago

Clear Weather Welcomes 2020

The city's hospitals stay in touch to determine which Boston hospital will welcome the first baby of the New Year. This year, Dominick gave Brigham and Women's the honor.

This article tagged under:

New Year's Day
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us