Brigham and Women's Hospital nurses vote to strike, hundreds more poised to join

Thousands of nurses at Brigham and Women's Hospital have voted to authorize a strike, and hundreds of others may join their fight Thursday.

At Faulkner Hospital in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, there's about 500 nurses that say they have reached their tipping point and are scheduled to vote to strike until a list of demands are met.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Some of those demands include a pay raise, improved working conditions and added security measures to protect them from violent patients.

This comes one day after more than 2,500 nurses at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston voted to authorize a one-day strike of their own.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

In a written statement Wednesday, Brigham and Women's Hospital said they have been negotiating with the union since August of last year, participating in 28 sessions but ultimately, the two sides have been unable to strike a deal.

Brigham and Woman's nurses will go back to the negotiation table on Aug. 8. If the list of demands are not met then, they will set a date to strike.

As for Faulkner Hospital nurses, their vote is expected to happen sometime Thursday.