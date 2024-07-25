Brigham and Women's Hospital

Brigham and Women's Hospital nurses vote to strike, hundreds more poised to join

In a written statement Wednesday, Brigham and Women's Hospital said they have been negotiating with the union since August of last year, participating in 28 sessions but ultimately, the two sides have been unable to strike a deal

By Munashe Kwangwari

Thousands of nurses at Brigham and Women's Hospital have voted to authorize a strike, and hundreds of others may join their fight Thursday.

At Faulkner Hospital in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, there's about 500 nurses that say they have reached their tipping point and are scheduled to vote to strike until a list of demands are met.

Some of those demands include a pay raise, improved working conditions and added security measures to protect them from violent patients.

This comes one day after more than 2,500 nurses at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston voted to authorize a one-day strike of their own.


In a written statement Wednesday, Brigham and Women's Hospital said they have been negotiating with the union since August of last year, participating in 28 sessions but ultimately, the two sides have been unable to strike a deal.

Brigham and Woman's nurses will go back to the negotiation table on Aug. 8. If the list of demands are not met then, they will set a date to strike.

As for Faulkner Hospital nurses, their vote is expected to happen sometime Thursday.

