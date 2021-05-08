Brigham & Women's Tailors Maternal Care for Multiples in Boston's First of its Kind Center

Just in time for Mother’s Day a Rockland couple’s newborn twins are home.

The babies were born early and Tania Sanchez received care at a first of its kind center in Boston dedicated to twins, triplets or more. It’s called the Comprehensive Care Center for Multiples at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

“I felt like everything was catered to me and my twins,” said Sanchez.

The babies were born premature and spent two weeks in the NICU. During her pregnancy, Sanchez was able to benefit from the new center at Brigham and Women’s.

“We really created this center that highlights the unique the demand that mothers have that are expecting multiples,” said Dr. Carolina Bibbo, the director of the Comprehensive Care Center for Multiples. “I think what’s different about us is that we are individualizing the care to our moms.”

Care such as individualized treatment, monthly prenatal Zoom calls, nutrition counseling and what to expect when delivering twins.

“They were on top of everything,” said Sanchez. “They made me feel like I was the only patient to them.”

The babies are now back home and their parents are thankful for the care they received.

“When the baby is born, each baby gets a specific team issued to them right away and they go straight to the NICU,” said dad Max Pacheco.

Sanchez says her newborns are a great gift.

“I have them for Mother’s Day, that’s awesome I have all my kids together,” she said. Visit the hospital's website to find out more about the Comprehensive Care Center for Multiples.