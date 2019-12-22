Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weather

Brighter, Warmer Day as Remarkably Quiet Weather Continues

The chances for festive flurries is looking less and less for Christmas evening

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Today looks brighter and warmer with high temperatures in mid 40s.

If you’re traveling to the southeast for the holiday, make sure you check with your air carrier. From Florida through the Carolinas, heavy rain and strong winds are possible through Monday.

Our weather will continue to be quiet through Christmas. The chances for festive flurries is looking less and less for Christmas evening.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather 9 hours ago

Warmer Temperatures Means White Christmas Not Likely

New England Patriots 1 hour ago

Patriots Storm Back, Win 11th Straight AFC East Title

Temperatures gradually cool off a bit. It’s possible that we could see a few rain or snow showers by Friday.

Next weekend looks unsettled with showers possible. It will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 40s.

As we wrap up 2019, it’s possible that we could see a fairly significant coastal storm. Stay tuned. 

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather forecast
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us