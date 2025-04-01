5 people taken to hospital after house fire in Brighton early Tuesday

Boston first responders have been battling a house fire early Tuesday morning in the Brighton neighborhood.

The fire was in a home on Academy Hill Road. Crews responded at around 4 a.m. to find smoke from the basement of the two and a half story home, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire had traveled through the walls of the building.

At approximately 4:00 companies had smoke showing on arrival in the basement of a large 2 1/2 story occupied building. The fire has traveled throughout the building in the walls , this is now a 3 alarm fire. pic.twitter.com/W6oUE919N4 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 1, 2025

By around 5:15 a.m., the fire department said that the heavy fire had been knocked down and that crews were in the process of chasing hot spots.

Firefighters helped seven people get out of the home, and five people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to Chief of Operations for the Boston Fire Department, Patrick Ellis.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.