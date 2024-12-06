Suspect in Allston truck driver stabbing set to appear in court

A man accused in the stabbing of a tow truck driver in Boston's Allston neighborhood Thursday is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Police say the 21-year-old victim -- a tow truck driver for Brighton Towing -- was on the job on Cambridge Street around 6 p.m. when he was stabbed in the leg and chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One person was later arrested.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, though the suspect has not been publicly identified at this time.

Police haven't released details on what happened, but the victim's employer tells NBC 10 Boston that the victim was driving the truck when the violent attack occurred.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

"He was waiting for the green light but in front of him there were four or six cars and I think he wasn’t moving," said Javier Rivas, the victim's employer at Brighton Towing. That's when, according to Rivas, someone opened the driver's door and began to stab the driver.

The incident remains under investigation.