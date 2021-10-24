Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Brockton

Brockton Celebrates 70th Anniversary of Marciano-Louis Bout

Rocky Marciano's 1948 New England Golden Gloves Championship
Heritage Auctions, HA.com

The city of Brockton is celebrating the 70th anniversary of favorite son Rocky Marciano's heavyweight fight against Joe Louis with a special showing of the bout this week.

The eight-round match will be shown in its entirety on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at West Middle School, according to a statement from the city. Mayor Robert F. Sullivan will honor members of the Marciano family, who will attend and host a discussion about the fight.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Marciano was 27 and an up-and-coming star in the heavyweight division when he stepped into the Madison Square Garden ring on Oct. 26, 1951 against Louis, who was 37 and trying to mount a comeback after retiring.

Marciano was the underdog, but won by TKO in the eighth round to end Louis' career.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON Oct 21

Watch ‘The Final Word' Mayoral Forum on NBC10 Boston

New Hampshire 23 mins ago

Mass. Hiker Collapses and Dies on NH Trail

The event is free and open to the public.

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us