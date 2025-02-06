Car smashes into tree in Brockton

Police are investigating what they described as a serious crash in Brockton Massachusetts, late Wednesday night.

Brockton police said the car crashed into a tree on North Cary Street just after 11:30 p.m. Footage from the scene shows extensive damage to the car.

Investigators did not release any information on the occupants of the car.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office is heading up the investigation. The Massachusetts State Police's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section was called in to assist.

More details were not immediately available.