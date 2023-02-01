Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Brockton

Brockton Dollar Tree Shooting: Investigation Ongoing After 1 Killed, Another Wounded

It’s unclear what the motive may have been for this shooting, and if the suspect had any connection to the store or the people inside it

By Matt Fortin and Alysha Palumbo

Police on scene of a Dollar Tree in Brockton after a shooting there
NBC10 Boston

Questions remained Wednesday morning after a shooting on Tuesday inside a Brockton, Massachusetts, Dollar Tree store left one person dead and another wounded, authorities said.

The store — located at 999 North Montello Street — is in a busy section of the city, with many other businesses nearby. People who live in the area ran out of their homes when they began hearing first responders race to the scene Tuesday afternoon.

A person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Dollar Tree in Brockton.

"The gentleman was lying on the sidewalk," Lisa Dower said, describing how she saw one of the victims, who had apparently managed to make it to the street. "At first, he wasn't moving. I was scared for him, and then I saw his arms moving."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Gunfire Rings Out Inside Dollar Tree

Both people who were shot inside the store on Tuesday were rushed to the hospital, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Police in Brockton confirmed that one of the shooting victims died.

Officers did not say whether someone was taken into custody in connection with the gunfire.

Investigators haven't said if the victims were shoppers or employees.

It’s also unclear what the motive may have been for this shooting, and if the suspect had any connection to the store or the people inside it.

Dollar Tree Releases Statement

"We are aware of the tragic incident at our store in Brockton, MA (N. Montello St. location) this afternoon and are actively assisting law enforcement with their investigation.  Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrible crime."

More Brockton News

Brockton Jan 9

2 Shot in Brockton, Police Say

Brockton Jan 6

Lithium Batteries Blamed for ‘Labor Intensive' Fire at Brockton Home

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us