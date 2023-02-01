Brockton Dollar Tree Shooting: Investigation Ongoing After 1 Killed, Another Wounded

Questions remained Wednesday morning after a shooting on Tuesday inside a Brockton, Massachusetts, Dollar Tree store left one person dead and another wounded, authorities said.

The store — located at 999 North Montello Street — is in a busy section of the city, with many other businesses nearby. People who live in the area ran out of their homes when they began hearing first responders race to the scene Tuesday afternoon.

A person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Dollar Tree in Brockton.

"The gentleman was lying on the sidewalk," Lisa Dower said, describing how she saw one of the victims, who had apparently managed to make it to the street. "At first, he wasn't moving. I was scared for him, and then I saw his arms moving."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Gunfire Rings Out Inside Dollar Tree

Both people who were shot inside the store on Tuesday were rushed to the hospital, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Police in Brockton confirmed that one of the shooting victims died.

@MassStatePolice @BrocktonPolice are investigating a double shooting that occurred inside a Dollar Tree store located at 999 North Montello Street just before 2 pm today. Two male victims were transported to area hospitals. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) January 31, 2023

Officers did not say whether someone was taken into custody in connection with the gunfire.

Investigators haven't said if the victims were shoppers or employees.

It’s also unclear what the motive may have been for this shooting, and if the suspect had any connection to the store or the people inside it.

Dollar Tree Releases Statement

"We are aware of the tragic incident at our store in Brockton, MA (N. Montello St. location) this afternoon and are actively assisting law enforcement with their investigation. Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrible crime."