Driver topped 100 mph before 2024 Brockton crash that killed passenger, DA says

A man has been charged with murder in a car crash that killed a 22-year-old in Brockton, Massachusetts, last year, prosecutors said Friday.

Natanael Defarias, a 23-year-old from Brockton, was in Plymouth Superior Court Friday to face charges of murder, motor vehicle homicide, reckless driving and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon over the Jan. 13, 2024, crash, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Prosecutors allege Defarias was driving more than 100 mph before crashing on Belair Street, in a residential part of Brockton. There were four people in the car, all of whom were rushed to the hospital, and 22-year-old Nestor Velasquez later died, according to prosecutors.

Defarias pleaded not guilty and was held on $5,000 cash bail, with the requirement he not drive if he's released; prosecutors said they had requested $100,000 bail.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Defarias is due back in court March 21.