Driver topped 100 mph before 2024 Brockton crash that killed passenger, DA says

Prosecutors allege Natanael Defarias was driving more than 100 mph before crashing on Belair Street, in a residential part of Brockton

A man has been charged with murder in a car crash that killed a 22-year-old in Brockton, Massachusetts, last year, prosecutors said Friday.

Natanael Defarias, a 23-year-old from Brockton, was in Plymouth Superior Court Friday to face charges of murder, motor vehicle homicide, reckless driving and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon over the Jan. 13, 2024, crash, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors allege Defarias was driving more than 100 mph before crashing on Belair Street, in a residential part of Brockton. There were four people in the car, all of whom were rushed to the hospital, and 22-year-old Nestor Velasquez later died, according to prosecutors.

Defarias pleaded not guilty and was held on $5,000 cash bail, with the requirement he not drive if he's released; prosecutors said they had requested $100,000 bail.

Defarias is due back in court March 21.

