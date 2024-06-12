Brockton

Man accused in deadly Brockton double stabbing arrested in Vt.

Kevin Digregorio, 33, will be charged with murder in the death of 59-year-old William Hewlett

A man accused in a deadly double stabbing in Brockton, Massachusetts, has been arrested in Vermont, authorities said Wednesday.

Kevin Digregorio, 33, of Randolph, was arrested after he was found sleeping in his car on the road in Lunenberg, Vermont on Wednesday morning, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. He is accused in the stabbing death of 59-year-old William Hewlett on Melrose Avenue in Brockton on Monday night.

A second victim, identified only as a 61-year-old man, was treated at South Shore Hospital.

Digregorio will be charged with murder and other counts pending his extradition to Massachusetts.

Prosecutors said the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.

No further information was immediately available.

