Brockton

Man killed in shooting at his Brockton home, DA says

Prosecutors didn't say whether anyone had been arrested in the shooting, but did note that investigators did not believe the killing to be a random act

By Asher Klein

A home at the center of what sources characterized as a homicide investigation in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, July 25, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A man was killed in an overnight shooting at his home in Brockton, Massachusetts, late Wednesday, officials said.

Romualdy Pierre-Charles, 22, was found outside the home on Vesey Street, between French Avenue and Echo Street, after police were called to the shooting about 11:51 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. First responders determined that he'd died.

Prosecutors didn't say whether anyone had been arrested in the shooting, but did note that investigators did not believe the killing to be a random act.

Prosecutors and Brockton police were still seen investigating the incident Thursday afternoon.


