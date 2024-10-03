Brockton High student arrested on assault charge after report he showed a gun

A Brockton, Massachusetts, high school student was arrested Wednesday on an assault charge after a report that he was allegedly carrying a gun near the school, police said.

Brockton police said the investigation began on Wednesday when administrators at Brockton High School received a report that a student allegedly brandished a gun near Campanelli Stadium on Tuesday. The stadium is next to the school campus.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Brockton police responded to investigate and found the student in a car in the school parking lot. The 17-year-old, who has not been publicly identified due to his age, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Further charges are possible, police said.

Investigators did not find a gun on the student or in the car, police noted, and there are no reports that the student brought the gun inside the school. The investigation is ongoing.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no greater threat to the school.

School safety concerns have been in the spotlight in Brockton this year as the district grapples with past issues of violence and behavioral issues, particularly at the high school.