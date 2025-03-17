Woman escapes car after losing control, hitting building and flipping over in Brockton

A woman lost control of her car and crashed into a building while driving early Monday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to police in the city.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday near Pleasant Street and Prospect Street. Officers said that a woman from Quincy was heading west on Pleasant when she lost control and hit a sign, and then a building, before flipping over.

The scene unfolded at a Honey Dew.

The 34-year-old was able to get out of the car before it caught on fire.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital by first responders. She is expected to be okay.