Brockton Hospital Could Remain Closed Longer Than Expected Due to Scope of Fire Damage

Brockton Hospital may remain closed longer than expected due to the extent of the damage that was caused by a massive fire in early February that led to the evacuation of nearly 200 patients.

Hospital officials initially said they hoped to reopen for limited inpatient services in three months, but their assessment of the existing infrastructure and damage has "significantly impacted" the scope and could potentially extend the timeline into the summer, according to a statement from Signature Healthcare.

Staff and patients have remained concerned about the timeline for the cleanup since the 10-alarm fire broke out on Feb. 7.

Last week's fire will keep Brockton Hospital closed for an extended period of time.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Hospital officials have said the reopening would be in three phases. The first phase included assessing the fire damage and developing plans to open limited services for the community. The hospital opened two walk-in urgent care facilities at 110 Liberty Street and 650 Centre Street as alternatives for patients to seek care.

The second phase is currently underway and includes restoring as many services as possible at Brockton Hospital based on the available power systems. Hospital officials noted in their statement Friday that these plans are subject to the approval of the Department of Public Health and other regulatory agencies.

"Our overarching goal is and will continue to be; meeting the needs of our community, retaining our staff and remaining financially viable as a Safety Net Healthcare System," the statement continued.

According to hospital officials, the impact to the power system, water plant and network infrastructure has narrowed the scope of the phase two opening plan. Despite that, officials say they continue to provide increased access to medical services and are now focusing on offering outpatient surgical services within Brockton Hospital. Additional services may also include gastrointestinal procedures and other clinical and support programs, the statement said.

The third and final recovery phase is safely restoring Brockton Hospital's patient services to the community by the end of the year. Officials say the timeline also continues to be contingent on supply chain and access to necessary materials and regulatory approvals.

"We remain committed to our patients, our staff and the community and are doing everything possible to meet these dates," the statement said in conclusion. "WE WILL SAFELY REOPEN Brockton Hospital and we will be better than ever continuing our mission to care for all."

Brockton Hospital remains closed a week after a fire broke out, putting a strain on nearby hospitals like Good Samaritan Medical Center.