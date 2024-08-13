Brockton Hospital reopens Tuesday after massive 2023 fire

A fire destroyed Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital in 2023, forcing it to close. Now, more than a year later, its doors are reopening with some improvements for patients.

While the hospital was closed, patients had to be treated at other area hospitals, which meant they had to spend up to 36 hours sometimes to get seen. Now that Signature Health is reopening Tuesday, patients can expect shorter wait times.

NBC10 Boston was given a preview of the renovations Monday, including the lobby and the emergency department, featuring a 12-bed mental health triage unit. There's also a new outpatient surgical facility.

Roughly 900 employees will be staffing the hospital, that's three-fourths of the staffing levels the hospital had before the electrical fire in February 2023.

They're hoping to add 300 more employees once the maternity, pediatric and behavioral health units re-open by the end of the year.

"We created these three tenets that we've lived by since then, and so one was to care for our employees, which I think we did the best we could. One was to continue to serve this community in any capacity that we could without a hospital, and the third was to open as quickly as possible," said Bob Haffey, Signature Healthcare president and CEO.

The hope is that they can start serving the roughly 60,000 patients they used to see every year and lift the burden on the other hospitals.

Signature Healthcare said they've been around for 125 years and would like to see 125 more.