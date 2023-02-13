Brockton House Fire That Left Teen in Critical Condition Started by Candle, Officials Say

A fire that sent seven people to the hospital from a triple-decker building in Brockton, Massachusetts, early Sunday was started by a candle, fire officials said.

A teenager was left in critical condition from the fire on Central Square road, from which five people hanging from windows were rescued, officials said Sunday.

The fire was started accidentally, with a candle igniting flammable objects on a bedside table on the second floor, state and local fire officials said in a statement.

"This fire had every potential to be a terrible tragedy, and I want to recognize the outstanding work of Brockton firefighters in rescuing residents from the danger," Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Firefighters said when they arrived on scene, they found several people hanging out of the windows on the third floor.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said candles start about 100 fires in Massachusetts every year, and "almost all of them can be prevented by using extra caution" or a battery-powered alternative light source or decoration.

Video taken by a neighbor overnight showed heavy flames pouring out of the home.

West Bridgewater Firefighters working on scene at @Brockton_Fire 3rd alarm on Central Square. Multiple rescues made via ground ladders. pic.twitter.com/0xp6lD2J5e — West Bridgewater Fire Dept. (@WBFD1910) February 12, 2023

The fire gutted the building, which was left uninhabitable.