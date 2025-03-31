Massive flames engulf home in Brockton

Flames consumed a home on Sunday night in Brockton, Massachusetts, with smoke erupting into the sky and firefighters working to get the inferno under control.

The heat from the fire was so intense, it melted the siding on the homes on either side of the one that burned on Weston Street.

Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said by the time his first crews arrived at around 6 p.m. Sunday, the flames and smoke were so intense they had to attack it from outside.

It took about an hour and a half to get it under control.

Nardelli said the fire appears to have started in the front of the house, in the living room – according to the homeowner.

One person inside the home was transported to the hospital by ambulance, but just for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

The chief said it was a tricky fire to get under control.

“When you’re fighting a fire defensively in this operation, you’re knocking down the main problem, but there will be hot pockets in different places in this building," Nardelli said.

The home appears to be a total loss. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.