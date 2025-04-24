Fugitive in Brockton shootout that was caught on camera is caught, feds say

A wanted man suspected of wounding a woman during a shootout, caught on camera in Brockton last year, was arrested Thursday in Taunton, Massachusetts' federal prosecutors said.

Romeo Miller was considered a fugitive for months, since he and three other men were indicted in February on charges in connection with the shootout early on June 2, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts. A woman was shot in the chest but survived.

Miller, 26, was arraigned in Boston Thursday on a charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition, prosecutors said, and ordered held ahead of a detention hearing on May 5. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

When Miller and the others were indicted, prosecutors released home surveillance video showing the gunfire break out as people gathered outside a house party about 1:45 a.m. They say it shows Miller shoot the woman as he and two other people open fire.

Miller, who was on probation at the time, can allegedly be seen handing off the gun to someone else before driving away.

The other three men are in custody.