Brockton

Fugitive in Brockton shootout that was caught on camera is caught, feds say

Prosecutors released home surveillance video showing the gunfire break out as people gathered outside a house party about 1:45 a.m.

By Asher Klein

A still from surveillance video shared by federal prosecutors — they say it shows Romeo Miller opening fire in an incident that led to a woman being shot in the chest on June 2, 2024.
Handout

A wanted man suspected of wounding a woman during a shootout, caught on camera in Brockton last year, was arrested Thursday in Taunton, Massachusetts' federal prosecutors said.

Romeo Miller was considered a fugitive for months, since he and three other men were indicted in February on charges in connection with the shootout early on June 2, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts. A woman was shot in the chest but survived.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Miller, 26, was arraigned in Boston Thursday on a charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition, prosecutors said, and ordered held ahead of a detention hearing on May 5. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

When Miller and the others were indicted, prosecutors released home surveillance video showing the gunfire break out as people gathered outside a house party about 1:45 a.m. They say it shows Miller shoot the woman as he and two other people open fire.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Miller, who was on probation at the time, can allegedly be seen handing off the gun to someone else before driving away.

The other three men are in custody.

More Brockton news

Brockton Apr 12

Brockton to Hollywood: Jean Elie talks family, acting and running with purpose

Massachusetts Apr 9

Student stabbed outside Brockton middle school

Brockton Mar 31

Massive fire destroys home in Brockton, 1 person hospitalized

This article tagged under:

BrocktonMassachusettsCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us