Brockton

Car crashes into Brockton laundromat

Fire officials shared an image of a car halfway through a shattered window in the front of the store, having apparently jumped the curb from the parking lot

By Asher Klein and Bianca Beltrán

A car that crashed into a laundromat in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.
Brockton Fire Department

A car smashed into the front of a laundromat in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt — the Brockton Fire Department said they were working at the scene on Crescent Street by Crescent Avenue. They shared an image of a car halfway through a shattered window in the front of the store, having apparently jumped the curb from the parking lot.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More details about the incident weren't immediately available from fire officials. NBC10 Boston has reached out to police for more information.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

But the owner of the Crescent Laundromat said the crash happened when an older woman parked outside of the business accidentally stepped on the gas. He said a few customers were inside at the time but in a different side of the business, and no one was hurt.

More Brockton news

Massachusetts Dec 10

Man hits garage after leaving scene of fender bender, Brockton police say

Brockton Dec 8

Jeep slams into Brockton business; injuries reported

Brockton Dec 4

Brockton man pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly 2018 shooting

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us