Brockton

‘Emergency power outage' planned in Brockton Tuesday night

Anyone with questions can call National Grid at 800-322-3223

By Staff Reports

NBC 5 News

Residents and businesses in downtown Brockton will be without power for roughly nine hours, the city's Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday.

The power outage will start at 10 p.m. Tuesday and will last until about 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to officials, who said National Grid "needs to take an emergency power outage for downtown Brockton...for underground cable repair."

The outage, the agency said, will include the following locations: portions of Main Street, Crescent Street, VFW Parkway, Warren Avenue, L Street, Elm Street, School Street, Legion Parkway, Montello Street, Commercial Street, Center Street and High Street.​

"Residents and businesses should prepare for an extended overnight power outage," said the agency.

Anyone with questions can call National Grid at 800-322-3223.

This article tagged under:

BrocktonMassachusetts
