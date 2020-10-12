Brockton Man Attempted to Kidnap 10-Year-Old Girl, Police Say

A Massachusetts man has been arrested for attempting to kidnap a girl late Monday morning in Brockton, police say.

Reynaldo Perez, 52, of Brockton, was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping and assault and battery following the incident.

Brockton police say Perez approached two girls, 10 and 15 years old, near Union Cemetery around 11:20 a.m. He then allegedly grabbed the 10-year-old girl, according to police.

Both girls screamed for help, Brockton Police Lt. Paul Bonanca said, and Perez let the victim go before fleeing on foot.

The girls were able to alert Brockton officers on patrol, and there was an "intensive" search for the alleged kidnapping suspect, Bonanca said.

Perez was found a short distance away and taken into custody, police said.

The two girls do not know Perez, according to police.

Perez is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney who can speak to the charges he is facing.