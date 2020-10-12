Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Brockton Man Attempted to Kidnap 10-Year-Old Girl, Police Say

Reynaldo Perez, 52, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court on kidnapping and assault and battery charges.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Massachusetts man has been arrested for attempting to kidnap a girl late Monday morning in Brockton, police say.

Reynaldo Perez, 52, of Brockton, was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping and assault and battery following the incident.

Brockton police say Perez approached two girls, 10 and 15 years old, near Union Cemetery around 11:20 a.m. He then allegedly grabbed the 10-year-old girl, according to police.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

outdoor dining 52 mins ago

‘Streatery' Dining in Worcester Approved Into November, a Win for Some, But Not All

Fort Hood 53 mins ago

Marchers Demand Answers in Death of Brockton Soldier Who Reported Sexual Assault

Both girls screamed for help, Brockton Police Lt. Paul Bonanca said, and Perez let the victim go before fleeing on foot.

The girls were able to alert Brockton officers on patrol, and there was an "intensive" search for the alleged kidnapping suspect, Bonanca said.

Perez was found a short distance away and taken into custody, police said.

The two girls do not know Perez, according to police.

Perez is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney who can speak to the charges he is facing.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBrocktonattempted kidnappingreynaldo perezunion cemetery
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us