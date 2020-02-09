Local
Brockton Man Dead After Saturday’s Shooting: Police

By Josh Sullivan and Malcolm Johnson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A 22-year-old man has been shot and killed after an incident in Brockton Saturday night.

Police said that Alison Barbosa, a Brockton resident, was brought to Good Samaritan Hospital after police found him with a gunshot wound in a stairwell of a Belmont Avenue building. That was around 8:45 p.m. Officers learned of the shots fired from the ShotSpotter technology in the area.

ShotSpotter is a gunfire locator that detects and conveys the location of gunfire or other weapon fire using sensors.

A number of evidence markers could be found littering the roadway on Saturday, with more than 15 visible.

Investigators could be seen canvassing the area with their flashlights in both the front yard and driveway of the home. 

Some of the investigation was also centered around a BMW parked just behind some trees in the yard.

There have not been any arrests in the case, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to call state police at 508-894-2600.

