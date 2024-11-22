Brockton man indicted on murder charge in July park stabbing

A man has been indicted on a murder charge months after his arrest in a stabbing in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Authorities said 39-year-old Edmar Goncalves of Fall River was stabbed the afternoon of July 20 at Finnegan Park at the intersection of Crescent Street and Montello Street.

Johnny Richmond, 37, of Brockton, was arrested shortly after the stabbing.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Friday that a grand jury had indicted Richmond on charges of murder, carrying a dangerous weapon, and two counts of threats to kill.

Richmond is set to be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, but no schedule has been announced.

Investigators say Richmond, wielding a knife, threatened several people at Finnegan Park. He allegedly stabbed Goncalves when the victim tried to intervene.

Richmond was treated for a cut to his hand at South Shore Hospital after hs arrest.

It was not immediately clear if Richmond had an attorney who could speak about the charges against him.