Brockton

Woman, youth shot in Brockton, police say

The woman and youth, identified only as a juvenile male, were rushed to a hospital and were in stable condition, according to police,

By Asher Klein

Two people, a woman and a youth, were wounded in a shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been arrested about an hour after the shooting on Battles Farm Drive was reported, which Brockton police said was at 5:30 p.m. They were actively investigating what happened.

Brockton firefighters noted that they and EMS were assisting with the response.

Police didn't say if the two injured people were related.

