Middle school student sexually assaulted on walk home in Brockton, police say

A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while walking home from middle school in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, police said, noting officers were looking for the man responsible on Wednesday.

The school district's superintendent called the incident "deeply concerning" in a statement released by Brockton police announcing their investigation Wednesday.

"We are working closely with the Brockton Police Department to support the student and family affected by this deeply concerning incident and will work with the police to help in identifying a suspect," Brockton Public Schools interim Superintendent Priya Tahiliani said. "We have notified our school community and encourage students to remain vigilant and report anything they find concerning to a trusted adult."

The West Middle School student was walking home on West Elm Street when a man approached her in the driveway of a home near Elmside Road nearly a mile down the street from the school, according to police.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Police didn't say what happened in the sexual assault, but noted the girl was able to escape after a short struggle and get home. Her assailant, a man in his 20s, was described as missing two front teeth and wearing a black shirt with words in multiple colors as well as grey pants, and he was riding a blue bicycle that had white lettering.

Officers assigned to the school were told about the incident Wednesday and investigators were searching the area. No arrests were announced.